Bjork: Texas A&M to “Pivot Away” from Kanye West’s Song

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will “pivot away” from using the Kanye West song “Power” for its entrance at Kyle Field.

The song had been used as the team’s walkout since 2012, but the university decided to make a change due to recent antisemitic comments by West.

Bjork, speaking on his weekly Facebook Live show “Yell and Review” Thursday afternoon, said the team will now enter to an instrumental version of “Bonfire” by Childish Gambino. The song has been used for the Aggies second half re-entrance at home games.

Texas A&M (3-4) will host No. 15 Ole Miss this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.