Bjork: TAMU-Texas Rivalry Will be Renewed at Kyle Field

The next time Texas A&M and Texas will meet on the gridiron, it will be at Kyle Field.

Aggie Athletics Director Ross Bjork tells the Houston Chronicle that, as new members to the SEC, the Longhorns won’t have a choice in the matter.

It’s still unclear of when UT and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 to join the conference.

The Ags and Horns met annually on the football field for 113 straight season before the rivalry was discontinued in 2012.

The last meeting took place on Thanksgiving Day in 2011, and resulted in a 27-25 Texas victory in College Station.