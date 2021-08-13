Bjork: Aggie athletics venues to continue at 100% capacity this fall

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork released a statement to the 12th Man Thursday, reaffirming that Aggie athletics venues will allow 100% capacity this fall despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Howdy!

When August rolls around, I typically like to say “Happy New Year!” The new academic and athletic year inspires all of us with a renewed sense of energy and buzz around our campus community. We are thrilled to have our student-athletes back practicing and training for competition and on campus preparing for class.

As Texas A&M Athletics moves into the 2021-22 athletic year, I am excited to welcome everyone back to Kyle Field, Ellis Field, Reed Arena and the Watts Cross Country course this fall. We are operating at full capacity for all of our venues, and will provide each and every one of you with the full fan experience. This month, both our Aggie Soccer (Aug. 15) and Volleyball (Aug. 20) teams kick off their home competitions with exhibition matches against Baylor. In September, Cross Country hosts the Aggie Opener (Sept. 1) and then football faces Kent State (Sept. 4) in Kyle Field with the return of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band to the halftime show! Purchase your tickets to this amazing fall line up at 12thman.com/tickets. We need the 12th Man back in full force!

It is hard to believe that it has been since early Spring of 2020 that we have had full capacities in our athletic facilities. Thank you for your continued support and patience over the past year as we have overcome countless obstacles to get to where we are today. Unfortunately some of our challenges still exist and we are asking for patience as we work through a few more hurdles related to game day staffing resources. The ripple effects of the pandemic could have a serious impact on our workforce numbers, and as a result there may be longer lines and wait times. Please know that we are working with all of our gameday partners to overcome this as quickly as possible.

Last month, the Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) voted unanimously to expand the conference footprint and extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas. Both schools are set to join the SEC beginning July 1, 2025 with all sports starting competition for the 2025-26 academic year. The SEC continues to prove itself as the best conference in college athletics, this is why we joined 10 years ago and there is a reason others want to follow our lead. For more information, read the SEC’s full press release.

I am thrilled for the fall to get underway and for our teams to begin competition with the 12th Man back in the stands. I look forward to seeing you at our games, Yell Practice, tailgating, and many other events this fall.

There are exciting things to come in the months ahead here in Aggieland.

Gig ‘Em!

Ross