BISD, CSISD Football Seasons Postponed to September 24th

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced Tuesday that it will be postponing the start of the high school football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams in the state’s largest classifications, 5A and 6A, won’t be able to begin play until September 24th. This move affects Bryan (6A), College Station (5A Div. I), A&M Consolidated and Rudder (5A Div. II).

The UIL has moved the state championships for those classifications to January 2021, meaning teams could shift their entire 10-game schedule if they chose.

Teams in the 1A-4A classifications, like Navasota (4A Div. II), can begin games on August 27th.

The Rattlers are scheduled to kick-off the regular season on August 28th in a non-district match-up against Wharton.

The UIL also followed the same guidelines in rescheduling volleyball, cross country and team tennis.

TAPPS, which oversees most of the state’s private school athletics, announced that it would truncate the start date of its football season to September 28th.

The change means that Allen Academy and Brazos Christian will miss their first five games, while St. Joseph’s will miss four.