Bills Safety Hamlin Returns to Buffalo

January 10, 2023 Zach Taylor

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday after spending almost a week in the hospital following his cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin collapsed after being hit in last Monday Night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated multiple times on the field.

The 24-year-old has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue to receive treatment as he recovers there.