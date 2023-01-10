Bills Safety Hamlin Returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday after spending almost a week in the hospital following his cardiac arrest on the field.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Hamlin collapsed after being hit in last Monday Night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated multiple times on the field.

The 24-year-old has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue to receive treatment as he recovers there.