Bills’ Hamlin Released From Buffalo Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. – After more than nine days in two hospitals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally back home after being released from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin suffered one of the scariest injuries in NFL history on Monday, January 2nd, when he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest.

Trainers were forced to perform CPR and had to resuscitate him multiple times.

Hamlin woke up from an artificial coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center just a week ago.