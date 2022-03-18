Big Increase In The Population At Aggieland Humane Society Is Believed To Be Runaway Dogs

Spring break has been part of a busy month at Aggieland Humane Society, as staff deals with a rise in the number of what’s believed to be runaway dogs.

Operations supervisor Leiha White says they have added 76 dogs from March first through Wednesday.

Speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, White says they have added 28 cats, a number she expects to increase through the spring.

White suggests to pet-sitters to take photos of the animals and send them to their owners while they are away to show how the pets are doing.

And she reminds pet owners to get their animals microchipped and be up to date with vaccinations.

Click below for comments from Leiha White, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs on March 17, 2022.