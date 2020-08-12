Big 12 Pushing Forward with Restructured Football Schedule

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the conference is pressing on with a restructured fall football schedule, despite the Big 10 and Pac-12 opting to cancel.

Each Big 12 team will play nine conference games and one non-conference game, with league matches beginning on September 26th.

A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️ Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020

The Big 12 also ruled that all other fall sports will play only conference games.

That means Texas A&M Women’s Soccer’s non-conference matches against Oklahoma State, TCU and Baylor will be cancelled.

Aggie Volleyball, which was originally set to face Texas on September 18th, will also have to find a new opponent.