Bieber, Bauer get Cy Young awards

NEW YORK (AP) _ The state of Ohio has swept this year’s Cy Young Awards. Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber has claimed the American League Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote, while Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer is the National League winner.

Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season. He led the majors in ERA and strikeouts while tying Cubs ace Yu Darvish for the most wins.

Bieber is the first Indian to win pitching’s Triple Crown since Bob Feller in 1940.

Twins hurler Kenta Maeda finished second in the balloting by the Baseball Writers Association of America, ahead of Toronto’s Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out 100 in 73 innings and led the majors with two shutouts, a pair of seven-inning performances on doubleheader days.

The brash Bauer is the first Cy Young winner for Cincinnati, the majors’ oldest franchise. He received 27 of 30 first-place votes.

Darvish finished second in the balloting, followed by Mets ace Jacon deGrom.