Bicyclist Who Runs A Red Light In College Station’s Northgate District Is Tased Before His Arrest

A bicyclist seen by College Station police running a red light Wednesday afternoon in the Northgate district at University and Nagle was tased by an officer because he resisted being handcuffed.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the bicyclist was chased for five minutes before he was boxed in by several officers.

After the bicyclist was tased in the left shoulder, he complied and put his arms behind his back to be handcuffed.

The bicyclist then resisted being placed in a patrol vehicle. That forced officers to pull him across the back seat to get his feet in the vehicle and close the door.

After the bicyclist was checked out at a local hospital, he was taken to jail.

34 year old Jose Humberto Diaz Jr. of College Station, who was arrested on charges of evading arrest and two counts of resisting arrest, was released from jail Thursday after posting bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.