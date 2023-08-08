Beyond Basketball Enters Second Year in Mid-October

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced on Tuesday that the Beyond Basketball organization’s second year would begin on October 11.

Beyond Basketball is an organization that Taylor began at the University of Georgia in 2015 and brought to Aggieland last year. It is a community and networking group of empowered women who strive to develop one another professionally, through mentoring relationships.

Its mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

Last year, Beyond Basketball held eight meetings where it averaged over 100 members at each installment. The 2023-24 schedule will feature meetings on the second Wednesday of every month, beginning on October 11, except for the final meeting which will take place on May 1.

Women of the Brazos Valley can sign up for a full membership for $150 or purchase individual meeting tickets for $30 each. Membership includes access to meetings, as well as breakfast, a VIP card, Beyond Basketball apparel and more.

Each meeting begins at 8 a.m. on the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena and is hosted by Taylor with a guest speaker. To sign up, click here or contact Executive Director of External Operations, Marketing and Strategic Operations Angela Jones via email at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.

Beyond Basketball Schedule

Date Time Location Oct. 11 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena Nov. 8 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena Dec. 13 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena Jan. 10 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena Feb. 14 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena March 13 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena April 10 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena May 1 8 a.m. Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena

