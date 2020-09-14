Betts homers, Dodgers beat Astros 8-1; LA fans still sore

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mookie Betts’ two-run homer highlighted a four-run fifth inning and the Dodgers defeated Houston 8-1 with angry Los Angeles fans letting the Astros have it again. The Dodgers took three of four in this shortened season from the team that beat them in the 2017 World Series, after which the Astros’ cheating scandal was revealed. Even with fans banned because of the coronavrius pandemic, they made their feelings known via taunting banners flown over the stadium. AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor also homered for the Dodgers. George Springer’s solo shot accounted for the Astros’ only run.