Best Of The Brazos Valley Nominations Are Being Accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the 22nd year of the Best of the Brazos Valley.

Caitlin Curbello at Bryan Broadcasting Publications says at last count, there are more than 130 categories to recognize businesses, organizations, and people.

Nominations can be made online at bestofthebrazos.com, which is where you can also find past winners of the annual competition.

