Bennett, Lee to Represent Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee will represent Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup which runs from July 1-3 at Golf Club de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bennett, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the Golfstat rankings and No. 2 in the PGA Tour University rankings, holds a 69.48 stroke average, which ranks tied for second in the Southeastern Conference. Earlier in the spring, he won his fourth-career individual title after shooting 18-under, the second-lowest score in school history, at the Louisiana Classics. He has helped Texas A&M to three team tournament titles this season and has recorded five top-3 finishes.

This year will mark the second Palmer Cup appearance for Bennett as he helped Team USA to its first win in the event since 2018 last summer and garnered the Michael Carter Award after being selected by his teammates for best representing “Arnold Palmer Legacy”.

Lee has tallied two individual titles this season at the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational. The Houston native has carded six top-10 finishes and holds a 70.44 stroke average, which ranks 11th in the SEC and is the lowest among players that have played 25-or-more rounds.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills.

Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Arnold Palmer Cup is the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.