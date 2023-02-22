Bennett Claims SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett earned SEC Men’s Golf Player of the Week recognition, the league announced Wednesday.

Bennett earned a share of medalist honors at the 46th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate with his tournament tally of 18-under, 198. He entered the final round down five strokes but moved to the top of the leaderboard with an A&M single-round record of 11-under, 61. He started the final round with birdies on 10 of the first 13 holes and sank his 11th birdie on the last hole to secure the top spot.

The native of Madisonville, Texas, topped both the Aggie low round score and low round score vs. par by two strokes. He led the field with 22 birdies for the tournament to help the Aggies to a third-place finish in the 21-team field.

The 2022 SEC Golfer of the Year and three-time All-American picked up his fifth career tournament title.

The Aggies return to action Sunday at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit to 12thman.com