Bengals surprise Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) _ The Pittsburgh Steelers look nothing like the team that opened the NFL season with 11 straight wins.

The Steelers wasted a chance to clinch the AFC North title by falling to the struggling Bengals, 27-17. Giovani Bernard scored two touchdowns while Cincinnati was building a 17-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Ryan Finley completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it as the Bengals handed the Steelers their third straight loss. The Steelers got within 17-10 before Finley ran untouched around the left side with 11:21 left.

Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-burger) completed 20 of his 38 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception.