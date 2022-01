It will be the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincy got the edge over Kansas City Sunday in the AFC Championship game, 27-24 in overtime.

Joe Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals, who advance to the big game for the first time since 1989.

Meanwhile, LA edged San Francisco, 20-17 in the NFC title match.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams rallied to score 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.