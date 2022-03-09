Belgium Trade Delegation Returns To Bryan/College Station

A relationship between economic development officials from the Belgian province of Wallonia and the Brazos Valley that dates back to 2009 is being renewed in person this week in Aggieland.

Ten companies from the French speaking Belgian province began a two day visit with a reception Wednesday morning at the Brazos Valley economic development corporation offices.

Speakers included Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, who owns a software company that has ties with the Wallonia province.

Also welcoming the group was Sauraub Biswas, the executive director for commercialization and entrepreneurship with the Texas A&M system’s engineering experiment station.

Speaking on behalf of the Belgian delegation was Philippe Lachapelle, the director of technical partnerships and networks of innovation with AWEX, which is the Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency.

Dr. Lachapelle said ten companies from the Wallonia province are spending two days in Bryan/College Station. And he said two of the companies are planning to locate in the Brazos Valley.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson, Sauraub Biswas, and Phillippe Lachapelle:

Listen to “Belgian trade delegation returns to Bryan/College Station” on Spreaker.