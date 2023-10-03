Be Prepared To Receive A National Emergency Test On Your Phone Wednesday Afternoon

The federal emergency management agency (FEMA) is conducting a national test Wednesday afternoon.

The test includes most cell phones, all radio and television stations, satellite radio and television, and cable and wireless television.

The message on mobile phones will say “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Phones set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The test will include tones and vibration being activated on mobile phones, according to FEMA, “to capture your attention.”

The test will be received on mobile phones Wednesday between 1:20 and 1:50 p.m. central time.

Bryan Broadcasting has been notified that the test will be received on its radio stations Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. central time.

Click HERE to read and download a FEMA document containing additional information about Wednesday’s national emergency test.