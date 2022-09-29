The BCS Christmas Parade returns this year.

Chair Penny Zent says the annual parade hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

This year’s theme is Christmas Jubilee.

“In honor of the Queen, she just celebrated her 70th jubilee before she passed. That came across as something we wanted to embrace,” says Zent.

Zent says everyone is encouraged to participate in this year’s parade.

“Doesn’t matter what your faith is, we want to have you there and it’s a chance for the Brazos Valley to come together. We typically have anywhere from 100 to 125 entries and we are prepared for that again this year,” says Zent.

The parade will be held on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m.

Parade entry applications are now open at bcsparade.com.

