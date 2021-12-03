BCESD #1 and South Brazos County FD Recognize Donor

The Brazos County Emergency Service District #1 and the South Brazos County Fire Department are holding a recognition ceremony of Jim Carroll on Saturday morning.

Lynn Elliott, BCESD #1 Board President, says Carroll donated land for fire station #4.

“It makes service in the southern part of the county, particularly along SH 6 where you have accidents and fires, better and faster, which saves a lot of lives,” says Elliott.

Saturday’s ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the station located at the intersection of SH 6 and FM 159.

