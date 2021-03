UConn is headed to its 13th consecutive Final Four after edging Baylor Monday night, 69-67.

The game ended in some controversy, as Lady Bear DiJonai Carrington missed a contested jump-shot in the waning seconds.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said after the game that Carrington was fouled.

With the loss, the Lady Bears wrap up the year at 28-3.

Meanwhile, UConn advances to take on Arizona, which got the better of Indiana, 66-53.