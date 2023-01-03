Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital.

An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting.

Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was originally approved in 2010.

The plans are for a four story medical office building and associated parking that will be in front and to the east of the College Station hospital.

Quoting the agenda information given to the council, “The proposed development is an approximate 100,000 square foot, 4-story medical office building with rooftop penthouse that will be less than 75 feet in height.”

According to the agenda information, “The program services in the building will include an Ambulatory Surgery Center with 4 OR’s, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Phlebotomy Lab, GI, Ophthalmology, Allergy, Rheumatology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology and Administration areas.”

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read presentation materials from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Anthony Armstrong at the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.