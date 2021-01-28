Baylor Scott & White Health Reducing Its Workforce Again Due To The Pandemic

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) is reducing its workforce again due to the pandemic.

None of the 1,700 positions that will be affected involve front line health employees.

In a statement to WTAW News, BSW says five departments providing “back-office functions” are affected by the decision to “begin contracting a portion of services” “with best-in-class providers.”

Nearly two-thirds (two-thirds being 1,133) of the positions are being outsourced. Those people will be offered jobs with those companies.

Just over one-third (one-third being 567) of the positions are being eliminated. Those people will be invited to participate in retraining programs that will qualify them “for much needed patient-facing roles within Baylor Scott & White.”

According to the BSW statement, the state’s largest not for profit health system has more than 2,800 open clinical positions. More than 100 of those positions are in BSW’s College Station region.

Baylor Scott & White Health statement to WTAW News:

Core to our mission—both today and in the future—is caring for patients, and as a not-for-profit health system, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce costs and increase access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for Texans.

To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we are sharing a plan to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments. These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers.

Our goal is that every employee involved with this transition will be offered a comparable employment option, inside or outside the health system, and no one will miss a paycheck because of this transition.

Nearly two-thirds of the involved employees will transition to work for the new service providers, doing a similar job they do today, but for a new company.

For the other one-third, our team of recruiters and HR professionals will work one-on-one with each individual to offer various opportunities, including:

Re-training programs that provide additional skills to employees, qualifying them for much-needed patient-facing roles within Baylor Scott & White.

Career support services to help employees secure comparable job offers both inside and outside Baylor Scott & White through career coaching, resume workshops and other support services.

We are confident that these partner relationships will achieve the goal of increasing our focus on patient care. We have more than 2,800 open clinical positions, including more than 100 open clinical positions in the College Station region.

If there was ever a time that proved the importance of quality healthcare in a community, it has been the last 11 months as we have battled the pandemic. We have never been more committed to the communities we serve.