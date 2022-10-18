Baylor Scott & White Health Pursuing $550 Million In Tax Exempt Bonds For Future Construction In Six Cities That Includes College Station

The state’s largest not for profit health system is pursuing $550 million dollars in tax exempt bonds for new facilities.

The list from a public notice issued by bond counsel for Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) includes a $10 million dollar project in College Station.

A BSW spokeswoman says details will be shared in the coming weeks.

The spokeswoman also says the bond issue for tax-exempt financing requires local government approval.

Brazos County commissioners approved the BSW request during their October 11 meeting.

County commissions in Brazos, Tarrant, Collin, Travis, Williamson, and Ellis counties have no financial liability.

The public notice made reference but provided no details about a $280 million dollar facility in Frisco, $200 million in Round Rock, $180 million in Waxahachie, $55 million dollar projects in Grapevine in Pflugerville, and $25 million in Plano.