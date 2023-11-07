An update has been provided by Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) of its $90 million dollar investment in the College Station region, which includes Bryan and Brenham.

Region president Jason Jennings says medical clinics recently opened on the campus of the College Station hospital and in the Wellborn community.

The second medical office building on the campus of the College Station hospital is scheduled to open in January 2025.

And around Christmas, construction starts on an expansion of the hospital’s emergency room. The 7,000 square foot addition will include 11 new exam rooms and two trauma bays.

Jennings says with these projects, BSW employment will increase by at least 200.

Chief nursing officer Jana Elliott reported that the College Station hospital was recognized by U.S. News & World Report for achieving a “High Performing” rating, which is the highest distinction a hospital can earn, in the following adult procedures and conditions: Back surgery (spinal fusion), COPD, Heart attack, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

Elliott also said the College Station region became the first healthcare system in the Brazos Valley to receive the Magnet® designation for nursing excellence.

Meantime, last April BSW announced that Jennings was moving. Jennings told WTAW News that he decided to “wake up and stay in this great community we call the Brazos Valley.”

Click below to hear comments from Jason Jennings and Jana Elliott, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Baylor Scott & White Health-College Station Region project update” on Spreaker.

Additional information from Baylor Scott & White Health-College Station region:

Capital improvements throughout our College Station hospital and clinics, include:

Baylor Scott & White – College Station campus expansion projects:

Baylor Scott & White – Medical Plaza 600

·This building will be called Baylor Scott & White – Medical Plaza 600, or simply, The Plaza.

·This building will include spaces for clinic rooms, a sleep center, therapy services, lab and future growth, along with an ambulatory surgical center, a facility where surgeries that do not require a hospital stay are performed.

Imaging additions:

CT scanners: We are replacing a CT at the College Station hospital with a new CT scanner, which offers newer technology with faster speeds, allowing care teams to capture better quality images with reduced motion.

New MRI machine: We replaced the MRI at our University Drive clinic with a brand-new magnet. A new MRI unit allows us to have better image quality and resolution and newer, faster technology.

Nuclear medicine SPECT/CT scanner: We added a new nuclear medicine scanner at the College Station hospital.

In our clinics:

Baylor Scott & White Clinic – College Station Barron Road: Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Barron Road is a clinic for our podiatry services, where our medical professionals diagnose, evaluate and treat many conditions that affect the foot, toes and toenails.

Baylor Scott & White Clinic – College Station Wellborn: Baylor Scott & White Clinic – College Station Wellborn is a primary care clinic to meet the needs of the growing community in South College Station.

Upcoming initiatives:

Emergency department expansion: An emergency department expansion is slated to start construction this winter.

Awards:

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19:

Knowing that each community includes members who are more vulnerable to these viruses—including infants, older adults and those with underlying conditions such as asthma or heart disease—it is important to take proactive steps to protect ourselves and our neighbors.

For most Texans, flu vaccines are free and are available at clinics, pharmacies and other convenient locations. Remember that it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.

Like the flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. Staying up to date with the recommended number of doses and boosters, when eligible, can increase protection.

An for care is virtual care on the MyBSWHealth app, which you can download by texting BETTER to 88408. The app and virtual care are open to all – users need not have been a patient of Baylor Scott & White prior to using this service, as a medical record is established once users begin the process.