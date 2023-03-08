Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) announces an additional investment of more than $90 million dollars in College Station.

Region president Jason Jennings says that includes a $6.5 million dollar medical clinic and wellness center in the Midtown district south of the College Station hospital.

A second medical office building by the College Station hospital will include a clinic, a sleep center, therapy services, lab and future growth, along with an ambulatory surgical center. Jennings says that is scheduled to open in the winter of 2025.

The College Station hospital’s emergency room is adding 8,000 square feet, resulting in ten more examination rooms, two new trauma bays, and a new private treatment room. Jennings says that reflects the growth in the number of ER patients from 20,000 to 24,000 when the hospital opened to 40,000 a year.

Construction is underway of a new BSW clinic across Wellborn Road from Wellborn Middle School, which Jennings says will open later this year.

BSW is also adding a new nuclear medicine scanner at the College Station hospital, replacing a CT scanner at the College Station hospital which offers newer technology to capture better quality images with reduced motion, and replacing the MRI machine at the clinic on University Drive.

Not taking into account the additions, Baylor Scott and White’s College Station region, which includes the Brenham hospital and 15 clinics, employs more than 2,100.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Baylor Scott & White Health announces more than $90 million dollars in facilities and equipment coming to College Station” on Spreaker.