Baylor Scott & White Health Announce A Leadership Transition

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW) has announced a leadership transition.

BSW’s board has approved president Pete McCanna taking over as CEO January 1, 2022 when Jim Hinton retires.

Hinton, who joined BSW in January 2017, hired McCanna in July 2017 in the newly created president’s position.

Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas. According to Hinton’s biography, BSW has 47,000 employees, 50 hospitals, 7,500 affiliated physicians, more than 1,000 access points, Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and one of the nation’s largest accountable care organizations, Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance.

News release from Baylor Scott & White Health:

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, today announced its Holdings Board members have approved Chief Executive Officer Jim Hinton’s plans to retire from the role and transition it to President Pete McCanna, effective January 1, 2022.

“Jim’s visionary leadership has been transformational. He energized and aligned our teams around shared commitments to our patients and communities,” said Ross McKnight, chair of the Holdings Board. “He raised the bar for what it means to be a successful, faith-based, not-for-profit system and has driven a strategy that is making Baylor Scott & White one of the most consumer-centric health organizations in the country.”

As CEO, Hinton set a transformative direction—to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for Texans. He strengthened the organization’s patient-safety focus, improved employee engagement and drove strong operational performance each year of his tenure, enabling new investments in communities across the state. Hinton also focused on advancing the culture of the organization around one mission and ambition, shared strategies, and values. Through his leadership in one of the most successful COVID-19 responses in the industry, the system is now stronger post-pandemic in nearly every measure. Prior to joining Baylor Scott & White, he spent 33 years growing and shaping New Mexico’s largest healthcare provider, not-for-profit Presbyterian Healthcare Services—21 of those years he led the integrated system as president and CEO.

In July 2017, Hinton announced his recruitment of McCanna to serve in the newly formed Office of the President, creating his succession plan. The two have a long history of collaboration, first working together in New Mexico two decades ago.

“Pete is a leader of great integrity with a passion for evolving healthcare to better serve patients and members,” said Hinton. “There is no talent in the country better equipped and prepared to take this organization into the future.”

McCanna’s focus on operational excellence has helped Baylor Scott & White become one of the most disciplined health systems in the country. He has driven greater clinical alignment around safe care delivery, grown the organization’s investment in direct patient care and accelerated development of a leading digital health strategy. McCanna also led the formation of new, prominent academic affiliations to advance innovation and help address the critical need for clinicians in Texas.

“Pete is not only a skilled, experienced and proven leader, he is passionate about our system’s evolution for those we serve,” said Jack Martin, chair-elect of the Holdings Board. “Through Jim’s extraordinary leadership, we are a stronger organization today than we were five years ago, and his foresight is now ensuring a seamless CEO transition.”

McCanna has nearly 35 years of experience in healthcare management and consulting. He served previously as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, based in Chicago. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico and chief financial officer at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. McCanna holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

“I am honored and grateful to the Holdings Board for the opportunity to extend Baylor Scott & White’s legacy of success as we shape the future of healthcare delivery in new and innovative ways,” McCanna said.