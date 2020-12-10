Baylor Men’s Basketball breezes by Stephen F. Austin

UNDATED (AP) _ Second-ranked Baylor had no trouble winning its pandemic-delayed home opener.

Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime of the Bears’ 83-52 win over Stephen F. Austin. Flagler led five players in double figures for the 4-0 Bears, who played for the first time since an 82-69 win over then-No. 5 Illinois a week earlier.

Baylor scored 40 points off the Lumberjacks’ 35 turnovers.

Baylor was supposed to play its home opener Tuesday night against Nicholls State, but the Colonels canceled Monday because of virus issues.

Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin, the defending Southland Conference champion which had its 18-game winning streak snapped.