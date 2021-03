Baylor Men’s Basketball has reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years after downing Arkansas Monday night, 81-72.

MaCio Teague finished with 22 points for the Bears, who advance to take on Houston in the Final Four.

The Cougars overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State Mondayt, 67-61.

Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.