Women’s top seed Ash Barty is moving on to the Australian Open Finals after sweeping past American Madison Keys, 6-1, 6-3.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the finals of her home Grand Slam tournament since 1980.

Over on the men’s side of the court, No. 2 seed Danil Medvedev has advanced after outlasting Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets (6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-4)