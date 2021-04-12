Barron Road By The Freeway To Remain Closed Another Two To Three Weeks

Barron Road by the freeway in College Station is going to be closed for another two to three weeks.

Officials at the city of College Station say the extended closure is for safety reasons related to tearing up the pavement to replace a water line that was reported leaking on March 9.

Without discussion, the city council last Thursday approved a no-bid contract to replace the failing iron water line.

Water services director Gary Mechler told the council in a memo that the immediate and full replacement of the water line under the entire Barron Road right of way was required because leaks are continuing after emergency repairs were made last month.

Mechler says five businesses are in danger of losing service. That’s among the reasons for the no bid contract.

The $233,000 dollar project will be paid from additional revenue from this year’s water sales.

Click HERE to read and download 94 pages of background information from the April 8, 2021 College Station city council meeting regarding the water line replacement.