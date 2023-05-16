Barker Selected as Finalist for 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was selected as a finalist for the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, the organization announced Sunday.

Barker is one of five finalists who will be competing for the final four roster spots for the AmeriCup squad. The five finalists will return to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for training camp on June 22. The 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup is set to take place July 1-9 in León, Mexico.

Of the eight team members and five finalists, Barker is one of just three players under the age of 20.

Barker won gold at the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and in 2021 at the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup. The Marietta, Georgia, native also took part in the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team Trials.

In her first collegiate season, the Aggie was the lone freshman in the SEC to lead her team in scoring (12.7). She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, despite missing 10 games due to injury, and won conference player of the week twice.

In her return game from injury, Barker scored a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 from the field to help vault her team to victory over Georgia, 75-73. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the 6-4 forward poured in 22 points and hauled in 10 boards against Ole Miss.

For more information about the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, click here.

2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Members

Lauren Betts

Rickea Jackson

Raven Johnson

Rayah Marshall

Charisma Osborne

Laila Phelia

Angel Reese

Jewel Spear

2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Finalists

Janiah Barker

Makira Cook

Abbey Hsu

Chance Gray

Aneesah Morrow

