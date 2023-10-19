Barker Named to Katrina McClain Award Watchlist

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was selected to the Katrina McClain Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best power forwards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The sophomore is coming off a freshman campaign where she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice and earned a spot on the 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team.

The Marietta, Georgia, native appeared in 19 games last season, starting in seven, and led the Aggies in points per game with 12.7. Barker was the only freshman in the SEC to lead her team in points per game. The 6-4 forward was also second on the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and paced the squad in 3-point field goal percentage (40.7%).

Barker joins teammate Aicha Coulibaly in being named to a hoop hall position award watchlist after Coulibaly was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist earlier this week.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

About Katrina McClain-Pittman:

Katrina McClain-Pittman was a prolific rebounder and terrific scorer in a career that spanned three Olympic Games and three continents. Before she earned her stripes for USA Basketball, McClain-Pittman starred at the University of Georgia where she was a two-time Kodak All-American and the WBCA National Player of the Year her senior season. She left Georgia as the school’s second all-time leading scorer and rebounder, averaging a double-double her final two seasons in Athens, Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs reached the 1985 NCAA Final Four and national championship game with McClain-Pittman controlling the paint and Teresa Edwards running the offense. The two-time USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year finished her international career with two Olympic gold medals and one bronze, three FIBA World Championships medals, and five medals at the Goodwill Games, Pan Am Games, and World University Games. In all, McClain-Pittman appeared on eleven USA Basketball rosters becoming one of the most decorated athletes in USA Basketball history. She has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the Georgia State Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.