“Bank Jugging” Vehicle Burglary In College Station Ends In The Arrests Of Two Houston Area Men

College Station police issues another reminder to be aware of your surroundings around banks and do not leave money and other valuables inside your vehicle.

The latest reminder about protecting yourself against what is known as “bank jugging” follows a vehicle burglary Wednesday afternoon outside a College Station restaurant.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that someone smashed a window to a parked pickup and stole $1,500 dollars.

The vehicle burglary and theft of the money and a gun in the center console was after two suspects followed the victim from a Bryan bank to the restaurant.

The CSPD arrest reports say multiple witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects and their S-U-V.

The vehicle was stopped by a Grimes County deputy, and two men from the Houston area were arrested for vehicle burglary and thefts.

All the money and the gun were recovered.

The driver, 23 year old Dtrik Nixon Jr. of Houston is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $18,000 dollars. Nixon was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana.

The passenger, 26 year old Derek Harris of Pearland, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.