B/CS Sister Cities Organization Board Votes To Pursue A Relationship With A Fourth City

In June, members of the Bryan-College Station sister cities organization went to Poland.

On July 10, the board voted to recommend pursuing a relationship with a fourth international city.

The announcement was made during the July 11th Bryan city council meeting by James Edge, who was part of the delegation to Torun Poland.

Also participating in June’s trip to Poland was College Station councilman Dennis Maloney, who shared observations during the June 22nd council meeting.

Formed in 1989, the B/CS organization has relationships with Greifswald Germany, Salamanca Mexico, and Bastogne Belgium.

Click below for comments from James Edge and Dennis Maloney.