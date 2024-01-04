B/CS Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Exceeds Goal By More Than Ten Percent

The local Salvation Army announces the Red Kettle campaign topped its goal by more than ten percent.

Contributions exceeded $224,000 dollars for services throughout the year that includes emergency financial, food, and clothing assistance, youth programs, and emergency disaster relief.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army red kettles and bells may have been packed away for another year, but thanks to your generosity, the impact of the Red Kettle Campaign will be felt every day throughout 2024 here in Brazos County.

The Salvation Army’s annual fundraising campaign started in early November as the red kettles and bell ringers began to appear outside stores around the community, and ended on Saturday, December 23. The iconic red kettles are synonymous with the holidays and the generous giving of the community delivers joy and assistance, not only at Christmastime, but in the months to come.

“I am so excited to announce that we surpassed our 2023 budgeted red kettle fundraising goal of $200,000 and actually raised $224,440 through the Red Kettle Campaign. This represents a tremendous effort from our staff and volunteers and especially those who gave so generously to The Salvation Army throughout the Christmas season; our community, businesses, donors and supporters, and corporate partners,” said Captain Luis Villanueva of The Salvation Army. “We simply couldn’t do it without you all! The budgeted goal is the minimum amount we need to support The Salvation Army’s year-round programs and services here in Brazos County. However, the more we raise, the more people we can help.”

While The Salvation Army is perhaps at its most visible during the holiday season, the organization operates a wide range of life-changing services supporting individuals and families in need throughout the year, providing Love Beyond Christmas. Here in Bryan/College Station, the Army provides emergency financial assistance, food pantry services, clothing assistance, emergency disaster services, youth programming and more.

“Every dollar raised at the red kettles stays right here in our community. Your holiday giving makes change every day at The Salvation Army,” said Villanueva. “When a family comes to us because they can’t afford to put food on the table, it’s your donation that makes it possible for us to hand them a food box. When a mother needs help paying the utility bill to keep the lights on, your generosity means that we can pay that bill. And when a child climbs onto the bus headed to summer camp for the first time, your support helps provide a week that child will never forget. Thank you! Thank you on behalf of the countless people you will never meet that will come to The Salvation Army this year with nowhere else to turn. Your support means we will be there to share help, hope and love, in all situations.”

There are many ongoing opportunities to volunteer and get involved at The Salvation Army during the year. Please call us at 979-361-0618, visit 2506 Cavitt St. or go to www.salvationarmybcs.org to find out how you can support The Salvation Army in Brazos County all year round.