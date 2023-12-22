B/CS Salvation Army Receives National Recognition While Getting Closer To Reaching Red Kettle Fundraising Goal

The Bryan-College Station Salvation Army is making its final push to reach its red kettle campaign goal.

Captain Luis Villanueva said as of Thursday night (December 21), they were at $165,000.

Volunteer bell ringers will be working Friday and Saturday.

And Villanueva says on Christmas Eve, “we may two or three of our faithful workers” ringing bells “just to have a last push”.

The virtual red kettle will remain open through December. Donate online at salvationarmybcs.org.

Almost one-fourth of the goal…more than $44,000 dollars…was raised during a four hour period on December 9. Villanueva says the results of the challenge event from the Salvation Army’s national commander was the most in Texas and third highest in the United States.

Click below to hear comments from Luis Villanueva, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station recently participated in a national bell-ringing challenge to raise the most money in a four-hour period, in one location, ringing against The Salvation Army national leader, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. Results were released today, and the Bryan/College Station unit finished third nationally and was the top placing Texas location, raising more than $44,000.

The national leader of The Salvation Army issued a special bell ringing challenge to communities around the country on December 9, to engage donors and supporters, and raise much needed funds to support year-round Salvation Army services. Captain Luis Villanueva at The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station coordinated a dynamic team of ringers supported by Advisory Board members, both cities’ Mayors, volunteers, and church members.

“We put together a great team of ringers who volunteered to ring from 10 AM-2 PM on Saturday, December 9 at the Walmart on Briarcrest,” said Captain Villanueva. “So many people stopped by to put some money in the kettle and encourage our ringers. We had a wonderful time ringing and in just four hours we raised a grand total of $44,661.81! We found out today that we raised the most from more than 20 Texas locations and placed number three in the nation! Thank you to everyone who supported, either by donating or by ringing the bell.”

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s primary annual fundraising campaign and this year the local unit has a goal of $200,000. With only two days of ringing remaining, The Salvation Army is hoping the community will continue to give at the kettle and help them reach their budgeted goal.

“Every dollar given at the red kettle stays right here in Brazos County to help families and individuals in need throughout the coming year,” said Villanueva. “The 2024 bell ringing campaign will end on Saturday this week and we still have volunteer shifts available. We’d love to have every kettle covered and you can go to www.registertoring.com and select a time to ring on Friday or Saturday. You’ll be Doing the Most Good and helping us reach our fundraising goal.”

For more information or to make a donation please call The Salvation Army at 979-361-0618, visit us at 2506 Cavitt St. or go to www.salvationarmybcs.org. Thank you for supporting The Salvation Army this Christmas.