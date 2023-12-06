B/CS Salvation Army Promoting A Second Red Kettle Bell Ringing Competition

For the second time in as many weeks, there is a competition to raise money at Salvation Army red kettle locations in College Station and Bryan.

Captain Marianne Villanueva of the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army brought up during their church service last Sunday (December 3) that her husband Luis will be at the Walmart on Briarcrest this Saturday (December 9) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Luis Villanueva will be ringing bells as part of a challenge event announced by the Salvation Army’s national commander. Commissioner Kenneth Hodder has challenged local officers, employees, and volunteers to raise more money than he will.

An announcement as to the winner of last Saturday’s mayor’s red kettle ring off will be made Christmas Day. That allows virtual red kettles for both mayors to stay open.

Click HERE to register to ring at red kettle locations in College Station and Bryan.

And another reminder that Friday, December 8, is the deadline for those who have or will adopt children from the Salvation Army angel trees to deliver their gifts. Angels can be adopted at the three Blue Baker restaurants in College Station.

Click below to hear comments from Marianne Villanueva during the December 3, 2023 B/CS Salvation Army church service.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

The iconic Salvation Army red kettles and bell ringers are out and about town reminding each of us to give and consider the needs of others this Christmas season. The national leader of The Salvation Army has issued a special bell ringing challenge to communities around the country on December 9, in an effort to engage donors and supporters, and raise much needed funds to support year-round Salvation Army services.

“It’s that time again and we’re all thinking about Christmas. During a four-hour window of time on December 9, I want to challenge you to go out and raise more money than I do at a Salvation Army kettle in your community,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander for The Salvation Army in the USA. “I’m going to be standing at my local Walmart store, and if you have a Walmart in your community that’s a great place to start. If not, you can ring at your best kettle location. Last year we raised almost 3 million dollars in the four-hour window during the challenge.”

This year, The Salvation Army National Commander’s challenge will include local supporters, partners, and volunteers, as well as Salvation Army Officers, employees, and Advisory Board members. Salvation Army units are encouraged to put together a team of ringers to take on and beat the amount raised by Commissioner Hodder.

“This is a great opportunity to highlight the good work of The Salvation Army and this year we hope to raise as much money as possible in that four-hour window across the nation. So, get your teams together, make your plans, and just know that from 3-7 PM on December 9, I’m going to raise more money that you do!” said Hodder.

“We’re excited to be participating in the National Commander’s fundraising challenge here in Bryan College Station,” said Captain Luis Villanueva with The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station. “If you’d like to be part of the bell ringing team on Saturday, December 9, please let me know, and we certainly encourage everyone to visit the kettle at the Walmart on Briarcrest between 10 AM-2 PM and drop in a donation.”

With only 3 days left for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has angels yet to be adopted. Friday, December 8 is the last day to adopt and return gifts for an “angel” as part of the annual Angel Tree program.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Villanueva. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Please help today by adopting an angel.”

If you would like to make a child’s Christmas wishes come true but do not have time to shop, please go to www.salvationarmybcs.org to purchase a gift from the Walmart Online Angel Tree or make a donation.

If you’re interested in supporting the Angel Tree program or volunteering to ring the bell, please call The Salvation Army at 979-361-0618, visit us at 2506 Cavitt St. or go to www.salvationarmybcs.org. Thank you for supporting The Salvation Army this Christmas.