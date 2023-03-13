B/CS Salvation Army Looking For Donations And Volunteers To Assist Increased Requests For Food Assistance

Another indication of the need for food assistance since the end of emergency SNAP benefits on March 1 comes from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army.

Captain Tim Israel says at their first distribution in March, food was gone in 45 minutes.

With limited resources, Israel is asking for community partners to increase the food supply and volunteers to collect, organize, and distribute.

Non perishable food can be dropped off at the Salvation Army center in Bryan, located on Cavitt Avenue.

Information on volunteering and financial donations is online at salvationarmybcs.org.

Click below for comments from Tim Israel, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.