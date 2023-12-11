B/CS Salvation Army Just Past The Midway Point In Its Red Kettle Campaign

With less than two weeks before Christmas, the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army reports this year’s red kettle bell ringing campaign is just over half of its goal of $200,000 dollars.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

With less than two weeks before Christmas, The Salvation Army finds itself falling behind it’s red kettle goal for 2023. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Bryan/College Station.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2023 goal of raising $200,000. We have currently raised a little over half that amount with only 12 days of bell ringing left and are praying the community will make a special effort to give to The Salvation Army in the remaining days of the season,” said Captain Luis Villanueva of The Salvation Army. “The current economy has made it difficult for many families who have been forced to prioritize rent, bills, rising food costs and other expenses in their budget. The Salvation Army is here year-round to provide a hand up to those struggling each month and the money raised through the red kettles is essential to these services.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal. “The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness. The Salvation Army is so grateful and every dollar helps!” said Villanueva. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Bryan/College Station. This means we can give a food box to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and it is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bellringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.

“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to www.salvationarmybcs.org and select “Donate to Our Kettle.” Every gift helps,” said Villanueva.

If you’re interested in volunteering to ring the bell or would like more information, please call The Salvation Army at 979-361-0618, visit us at 2506 Cavitt St. or go to www.salvationarmybcs.org. Thank you for supporting The Salvation Army this Christmas.