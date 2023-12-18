B/CS Salvation Army Announces All Children Have Been Adopted For This Year’s Angel Tree Gift Campaign

Those worshipping at Sunday’s (December 17) church service at the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army learned that all 2,200 children will receive gifts through their Angel Tree campaign.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

This week, The Salvation Army is delivering hope and joy to the parents and caregivers of more than 2,200 children in Bryan/College Station who are registered in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree gift distribution takes place on Tuesday-Wednesday, December 19-20 at 3125 S. Texas Ave in Bryan.

The Angel Tree program, supported by generous donors, provides new clothing and toys to children from families in need. Local companies and corporations host Angel Trees adorned with numbered paper angel tags, each bearing the first name, age, and gender of a child. Generous community members select angels from the tree and purchase gifts for the angel they have chosen.

“This effort transcends the Salvation Army itself; it unites our entire community during Christmas,” said Captain Luis Villanueva of The Salvation Army. “Each donated toy brings joy to the children and spreads happiness among their families. We are fortunate to be part of such a generous and giving community that shares its joy with others.”

Beyond delivering the gifts to go under the tree, The Angel Tree program helps alleviate the significant stress that Christmas can bring to families struggling to make ends meet all while trying to provide for their children. One such mother, Ashley, explained what a difference the Angel Tree program made to her family.

“We received some really nice gifts from The Salvation Army. I wrapped them all and labeled them from Santa. I wasn’t able to provide them, so to the kids it looks like Santa brought them. The thought of your kids not opening anything on Christmas morning is hard to imagine and my kids were very appreciative,” said Ashley, an Angel Tree recipient. “I haven’t had a Christmas where I couldn’t buy anything for my kids, but if it wasn’t for The Salvation Army Angel Tree last year, it wouldn’t have been a good Christmas. The Salvation Army is doing the most good by helping families who are afraid to ask friends and family for help. Thank you for doing what I couldn’t do and making my children happy on Christmas.”

In addition to the help at Christmastime, Salvation Army locations stay in touch with Angel Tree families throughout the year, checking on their well-being.

Volunteers are still desperately needed to support the Red Kettle Campaign with only six days of bellringing to go. “If you have a couple of hours, an afternoon, or an entire day free, we have a bell and apron for you! Consider coming out and ringing the bell by yourself or with your family, friends and co-workers,” said Villanueva. “Every dollar raised through the red kettles stays right here in our community and makes it possible for The Salvation Army to provide food, emergency assistance, clothing and so much more. Go to www.registertoring.com to sign up today!”

If you’re interested in volunteering to ring the bell or would like more information, please call The Salvation Army at 979-361-0618, visit us at 2506 Cavitt St. or go to www.salvationarmybcs.org. Thank you for supporting The Salvation Army this Christmas.