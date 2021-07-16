B/CS Police Making Three Traffic Stops Result In Arrests On A Variety Of Charges

Local police making three traffic stops Thursday night result in the arrests of the drivers on a variety of charges.

A College Station police officer pulling over a car for failing to stop behind the white line arrests the driver on charges of possessing almost four pounds of marijuana, more than three and a half pounds of THC gummies, and less than one gram of methamphetamine. Some of the the drugs and a handgun were found in the car. The rest of the drugs were in the driver’s apartment, along with an undisclosed amount of cash that was in several stacks. According to the arrest report, the patrol officer smelled marijuana smoke during the traffic stop. That led to a search of the car. Then CSPD obtained a search warrant after the driver told the officer there was marijuana in his apartment. 25 year old Christian Morillo of Bryan is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $44,000 dollars.

A Bryan police officer pulled over a vehicle for a license plate light that was not working. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man with driving with an invalid license with 11 prior convictions. 36 year old Valentin Cisneros is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Cisneros is on probation for DWI with at three prior convictions and possession of a controlled substance.

Another Bryan police officer pulled over a vehicle for not having a front license plate. That led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving without a license with three prior convictions and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. 24 year old Phillip Cerda Jr. is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $4,000 dollars. Cerda is on probation after admitting to causing a hit and run crash resulting in an injury two years ago and a DWI last year with a alcohol content over point one-five.