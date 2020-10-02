B/CS Impact Of Airbnb Cancelling Some Halloween Weekend Rentals

Bryan/College Station area homeowners affiliated with Airbnb will have to require a two night stay for some customers coming to Aggieland for Texas A&M’s home football game Halloween night against Arkansas.

That’s after Airbnb announced prohibiting one night rentals for entire homes on Friday the 30th and Saturday the 31st.

The action comes the year after five people were shot to death at an Airbnb rental in California during an unauthorized Halloween party.

Airbnb is cancelling previously booked rentals and will offer refunds.

More from the Associated Press:

UNDATED (AP) _ Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on party houses. The action comes nearly a year after a deadly shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California. Five people were killed in the shooting, which happened during an unauthorized Halloween party. Airbnb says it will ban one-night rentals of entire homes in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31. Previously booked rentals will be canceled and Airbnb will offer refunds. Airbnb says it will also look more closely at two- and three-night reservations during that period.