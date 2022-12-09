B/CS Hosting More Than 3,000 For The National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships

More than 3,200 cross country runners are in the twin cities for Saturday’s National Junior Olympic Cross Country championships.

Competitors and organizers were recognized at Thursday’s College Station city council meeting.

Following a proclamation read by mayor John Nichols, city manager Bryan Woods said many of the seven through 18 year olds will be running in Sunday’s B/CS marathon.

Click below to hear comments from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

According to Texas A&M athletics, the public is invited to watch those competing in five girls and five boys divisions. The championships begins Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the the Dale Watts cross country course, which is located within the Hildebrand Equine Complex at F&B Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Public parking is located at A&M’s General Services Complex.