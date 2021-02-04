B/CS Football Players Sign NLI to Play in College

Several Bryan/College Station football players signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play at the next level.

Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee is headed to Texas, Bryan athlete Kenny Collins is joining Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, and fellow Viking Nico Bulhof will be a kicker and punter at MIT.

A&M Consolidated’s Eric Goodman (West Texas A&M), Vince Sheffield (Navarro JC), Jaylon Walter (University of Lynchburg) and Malik Ross (Mary-Hardin Baylor) are all playing at the next level, and College Station running back Roderick Brown is joining Navarro College.

Consol swimmer Kaitlyn Owens also signed with Texas A&M, while Tiger baseball player Cooper McKenzie is headed to Temple College and wrestler Anthony Criscione is going to Simpson University.

Rudder women’s basketball player Tiana Mathis signed her NLI with UTPD, Lady Ranger soccer player Amanda Ferris is headed to the University of Houston and volleyball player Gracie Menchaca is headed to Hill College.