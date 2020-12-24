B/CS Chamber Recruiting Nominees For The 19th Annual Community Impact Awards

Since 2003, the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce has recognized members in business for at least five years that have a minority ownership of at least 51 percent.

The chamber’s community liaison, Royce Hickman, says nominees are being accepted for the 19th annual community impact awards.

Click HERE to read and download the community impact award nomination form.

Click below for comments from Royce Hickman on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs:

Additional information from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce:

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and sponsor, Texas A&M University Procurement Services, are excited to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 19th Annual Community Impact Awards.

The Community Impact Award program was started in 2003 to recognize minority business owners who make an exceptional impact on our community.

To be eligible, businesses must be a member of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, meet HUB Certification requirements of at least 51% minority ownership, and must be in business for a minimum of five (5) years. HUB qualifications include Hispanic, African-American, Asian, American-Indian, Women, and/or Service Disabled Veteran business owners.

More details on the 2021 Community Impact Awards Luncheon will come soon. Award recipients will be honored at the 2021 Luncheon.

Fax completed forms to (979) 260-5208 or email to carrie@bcschamber.org.

Nominations are due by Friday, January 15, 2021. To see a full list of previous award winners, please visit www.bcschamber.org/communityimpactawards.