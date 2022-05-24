B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Presents Chamber Day Survey Results To Brazos County Commissioners

May 24, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce Chamber Day survey results.
Screen shot from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce Chamber Day survey results.

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce has tabulated the results of its 2022 Chamber Day survey of local economic conditions.

Chamber president Glen Brewer summarized the data at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the B/CS chamber of commerce chamber day results.

Click below for comments from B/CS chamber president Glen Brewer during the May 24, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce presents results of its 2022 Chamber Day survey of local economic conditions” on Spreaker.