B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Presents Chamber Day Survey Results To Brazos County Commissioners

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce has tabulated the results of its 2022 Chamber Day survey of local economic conditions.

Chamber president Glen Brewer summarized the data at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the B/CS chamber of commerce chamber day results.

Click below for comments from B/CS chamber president Glen Brewer during the May 24, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce presents results of its 2022 Chamber Day survey of local economic conditions” on Spreaker.