B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Holds Their 2023 Annual Banquet

Another sell out crowd attended the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual banquet.

Monday night’s event included the presentation of three awards.

Not known until the banquet, was the chamber’s ambassador of the year. This year’s recipient is Jerrod Lane of ANCO Insurance.

Volunteer of the year is Bret Richardson of Coleman and Patterson.

Citizen of the year is retired district judge Travis Bryan III.

The keynote speaker was Texas A&M interim president Mark Welsh.

Also speaking, were 2023 chamber board chairman Jason Cornelius and 2024 chairman Doug French.

The banquet’s emcee was Bryan Broadcasting vice president and general manager Ben Downs.

