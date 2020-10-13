B/CS Chamber Of Commerce Forum With Candidates Seeking City Council Seats

October 12, 2020 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce held the first of two forums Monday night for candidates in the contested races for Bryan and College Station city council.

Click below for comments from Bryan council single member district three candidate Bobby Gutierrez and Bryan council single member district four candidate Flynn Adcock.

Unable to attend were Bryan SMD three candidate Jonna Schreiber and Bryan SMD four candidate Doris Machinski.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, Bryan council SMD 3 & SMD 4” on Spreaker.

(L-R) Bryan city council SMD 3 candidate Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan council SMD 4 candidate Flynn Adcock, and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 12 2020.
Click below for comments from College Station council place four candidates Joe Guerra and Elizabeth Cunha.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, College Station council place four” on Spreaker.

(L-R) College Station city council place 4 candidates Joe Guerra and Elizabeth Cunha, and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 12 2020.
Click below for comments from College Station council place one candidates Jason Cornelius and Bob Brick.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, College Station council place one” on Spreaker.

(L-R) College Station city council place 1 candidates Jason Cornelius and Bob Brick, and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 12 2020.
Click below for comments from College Station council place three candidates Dell Seiter and Linda Harvell.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, College Station council place three” on Spreaker.

Photos (L-R) of College Station city council place 3 candidates Dell Seiter and Linda Harvell,, and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 12 2020.
Click below for comments from College Station council place five candidates from Brian Alg, Craig Regan, and John Nichols.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, College Station council place five” on Spreaker.

Photos (L-R) of College Station city council place 5 candidates Brian Alg, Craig Regan, and John Nichols, and moderator Scott DeLucia at the B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum, October 12 2020